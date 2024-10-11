iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 143,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 88,925 shares.The stock last traded at $38.15 and had previously closed at $38.23.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $624.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 93,930 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.