iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after buying an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,846,000 after buying an additional 814,240 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359,489 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,756,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,524,484. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

