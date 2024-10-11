IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $12.03. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 96,930 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 71.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $94,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.