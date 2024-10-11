Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $133.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Iron Mountain traded as high as $120.70 and last traded at $120.51, with a volume of 694479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.84.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

