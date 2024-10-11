IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity upgraded shares of IperionX to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of IperionX stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 7,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. IperionX has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IperionX stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

