Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IONS. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $732,371 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,353 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 952,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 948,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 571,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $18,068,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

