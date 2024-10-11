Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 557.85 ($7.30) and traded as high as GBX 588 ($7.70). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 572 ($7.49), with a volume of 409,729 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Investec Group from GBX 540 ($7.07) to GBX 660 ($8.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 574.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 558.12.

In related news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 193,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.59), for a total transaction of £1,122,630.60 ($1,469,219.47). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,375 shares of company stock valued at $264,268,180. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

