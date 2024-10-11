Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. LPF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,459. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

