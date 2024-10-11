Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $71.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

