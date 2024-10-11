Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.20 and last traded at $107.20, with a volume of 39387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.04.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,194,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,581.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.