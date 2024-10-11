Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $179.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

