Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.0% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.74. 2,355,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,163,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

