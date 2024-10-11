Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 2859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.45.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $646.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

