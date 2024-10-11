Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.3% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 108.7% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $492.39. 8,809,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,251,559. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

