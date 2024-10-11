Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 19.1% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.24. 11,277,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,264,086. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.79.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

