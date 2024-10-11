Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $492.59 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

