Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 16717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $684.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.