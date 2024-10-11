Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 16717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $684.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 176,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 66,075 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 112,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 62,396 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,767,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

