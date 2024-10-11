Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 59.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 96,117 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

