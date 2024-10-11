Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.80 and last traded at $59.80, with a volume of 1102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
