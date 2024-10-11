Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.80 and last traded at $59.80, with a volume of 1102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

