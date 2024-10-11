Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 275,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PBD opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $114.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

