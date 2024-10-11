Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Down 85.1% in September

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the September 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.44. 11,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,435. The company has a market capitalization of $724.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $46.68.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

