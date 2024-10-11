Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the September 15th total of 258,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
VCV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 208,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,849. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.