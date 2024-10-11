Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the September 15th total of 258,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

VCV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 208,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,849. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 67,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

