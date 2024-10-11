Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 133.3% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSJS opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.