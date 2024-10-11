Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $21.18.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
