Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

