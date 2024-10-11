Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BIPS opened at GBX 173.37 ($2.27) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £345.78 million, a P/E ratio of 865.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.31. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1-year low of GBX 155.13 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 175.50 ($2.30).

In other Invesco Bond Income Plus news, insider Heather MacCallum bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £13,920 ($18,217.51). 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

