Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth $113,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA POWA traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

