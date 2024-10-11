Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.25 on Monday. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 46.09% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.