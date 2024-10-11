Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 388.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance
Intrum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. Intrum AB has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.
About Intrum AB (publ)
