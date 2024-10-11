Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $8.00

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $8.00 or 0.00013288 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.78 billion and approximately $74.81 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00042933 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,244,617 coins and its circulating supply is 472,140,289 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

