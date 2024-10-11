International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $99.00 at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.27.

NYSE IFF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $102.51. The stock had a trading volume of 121,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $63.21 and a 1-year high of $105.96. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after acquiring an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 117,098 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

