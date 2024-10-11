Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,278,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,753,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after buying an additional 1,790,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $160.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $164.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

