Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $160.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.93.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,819.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

