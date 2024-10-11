Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Purchases £2,436.48 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Nitil Patel acquired 1,504 shares of Intercede Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,436.48 ($3,188.69).
Intercede Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON IGP traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 151.50 ($1.98). The stock had a trading volume of 760,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.31. Intercede Group plc has a one year low of GBX 50.25 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 216.75 ($2.84). The stock has a market cap of £88.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,602.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Intercede Group Company Profile
