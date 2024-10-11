Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Purchases £2,436.48 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Nitil Patel acquired 1,504 shares of Intercede Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,436.48 ($3,188.69).

Intercede Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON IGP traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 151.50 ($1.98). The stock had a trading volume of 760,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.31. Intercede Group plc has a one year low of GBX 50.25 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 216.75 ($2.84). The stock has a market cap of £88.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,602.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

