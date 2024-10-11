InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of InspireMD in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

InspireMD Price Performance

NYSE NSPR opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.91.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 388.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827,579 shares during the quarter. InspireMD accounts for approximately 4.6% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 10.08% of InspireMD worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

