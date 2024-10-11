Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells 5,653 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marshall Witt sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $684,860.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,500.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $119.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.70%.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 99.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

