Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $77,468.46 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $77,468.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,501,252.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64.

On Monday, August 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $126.71 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $206.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 149.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

