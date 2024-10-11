Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 5,288 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $139,021.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,631.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $13,108.73.

On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $471,771.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $36,327.81.

On Monday, September 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $403,183.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $320,490.42.

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $451,184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 42,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,854. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. The company has a market cap of $631.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 180,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEGH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

