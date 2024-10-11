Insider Selling: FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Major Shareholder Sells $6,160,026.72 in Stock

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 336,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $6,160,026.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,012 shares in the company, valued at $26,875,659.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. acquired 270,270 shares of FrontView REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $5,164,859.70.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

FVR opened at $18.68 on Friday. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

