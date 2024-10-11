Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $206,930.22 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $206,930.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,069,887 shares in the company, valued at $29,432,591.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %
Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
