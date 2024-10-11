Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $206,930.22 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $206,930.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,069,887 shares in the company, valued at $29,432,591.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,489,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $9,657,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,310,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

