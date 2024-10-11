Insider Selling: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells 6,100 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Bryan Deneve sold 100 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.08, for a total value of C$5,008.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Bryan Deneve sold 100 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.18, for a total transaction of C$4,618.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Bryan Deneve sold 100 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.93, for a total transaction of C$4,293.00.

Capital Power Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$33.90 and a twelve month high of C$50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 2.8211658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPX. Desjardins raised their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.44.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

