Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$183,900.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

TSE:CNQ opened at C$51.47 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$40.02 and a one year high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.12.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.6036866 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gerdes Energy Research increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.24.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

