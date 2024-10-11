Insider Selling: Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) COO Sells $21,076.44 in Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) COO Travis Marquette sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total value of $21,076.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,586.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.98 and a 200-day moving average of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

