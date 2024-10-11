Insider Selling: Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Sells 2,707 Shares of Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) Director Sissie L. Hsiao sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,299.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,259.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $6.57 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.13 million, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMBL. Hsbc Global Res cut Bumble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

