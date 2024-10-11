Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CAO Sells $605,453.70 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 17,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $605,453.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,583.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 0.5 %

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $473.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 996,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,755,000 after purchasing an additional 349,752 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

