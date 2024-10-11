Insider Buying: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Purchases $44,165.00 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) CEO Taylor Schreiber acquired 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $44,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,912.42. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shattuck Labs Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ STTK opened at $1.47 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 2,067.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs’s revenue was up 704.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STTK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 38.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after buying an additional 502,860 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 15.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 599,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 78,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 209.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 142,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.