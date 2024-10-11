Insider Buying: Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,629 Shares of Stock

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chun R. Ding purchased 7,629 shares of Grail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $103,144.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,503,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,369,415.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Grail Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Grail stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 385,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,678. Grail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

