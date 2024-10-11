Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Stock Position Lowered by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 1.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 229,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $9,413,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 148,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

BJAN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.67. 6,568 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

