Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Short Interest Update

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 148.3% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 8.3 %
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,728. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II
