Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 329.0% in September

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 329.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.33. 159,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,950. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $42.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infineon Technologies

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.