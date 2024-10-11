Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $218.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,736,898. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

